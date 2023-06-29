(KRON) — Starting July 11, the public can reserve a pickleball court at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts.

Three courts will be available Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Reservations for a 90-minute slot are free to the public and can be made through the city’s Recreation and Parks Department website.

“We are thrilled to further expand access to pickleball, an incredibly social and inclusive sport that has brought joy to so many new players over the past few years,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. “We will continue to prioritize meeting demand while balancing the needs of our other sports communities.”

Pickleball has become increasingly popular over the years, especially in San Francisco. Back in 2018, there were only 12 courts. Once the new courts open at the Palace of Fine Arts, there will be nearly 70 courts across the city.