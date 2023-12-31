(KRON) – To promote safe travel, transportation companies are assisting residents to get home safely on New Year’s Eve.

Caltrain

Caltrain will provide free service for New Year’s starting at 8 p.m. until the last post-fireworks southbound train.

San Francisco to San Jose Diridon departing 1 a.m., 1:30 a.m., or when full. The final train departs from San Francisco 4th and King station at 2 a.m., making all stops.

Do NOT tap “On” Passengers should not tap on “Clipper” between 8 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Caltrain will operate a weekend schedule.

Open beverages are prohibited in the trains beginning at 9 p.m. on special event days and nights, according to Caltrain.

Caltrain will resume collecting fares when service begins at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Valley Transportation Authority

The Valley Transportation Authority announces free light rail and bus lines from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to the VTA, the company will continue the tradition of providing free bus (Route 500) and light rail service (Blue Line, Green Line, and Orange Line) in collaboration with other regional transit partners. VTA will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule with extended hours on Monday.

For January 1, 2024, there will be a few changes.