(BCN) — Santa Clara residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste at a free drop-off event in the city on Jan. 27.

City officials said residents must register to attend this event by calling the County Household Hazardous Waste Program at (408) 299-7300 or by visiting hhw.org.

Items that can be disposed of include fluorescent light tubes, compact fluorescent lightbulbs, paint, automotive fluids, cleaners, solvents, batteries, propane and helium tanks, fertilizers, pesticides, wood preservatives, sharps containers, prescription medications, electronic waste, and other types of household hazardous wastes.

City officials said items that will not be accepted include Styrofoam, large household appliances, ammunition, explosives, or containers larger than five gallons.

For disposal of ammunition or explosives, community members are asked to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at (408) 615-4700.

