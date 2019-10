SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Planning to park in the short-term lot at San Francisco Internation Airport anytime soon?

Well, be aware of the new time change.

Short-term parking garages at SFO are shortening the time that cars can park for free.

Beginning on October 1, free parking went from 30 minutes to 10 minutes.

SFO posted to Twitter saying, “Any vehicles which enter and exit the hourly garages within 10 min will not be charged.”

If you are parked for longer than 10 minutes, you will be charged.