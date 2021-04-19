Freebies: List of deals on 420 to satisfy your munchies

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – SF’s Golden Gate Park may be fenced off for 4/20 “weed day”, but that isn’t stopping certain San Francisco restaurants from celebrating.

Some restaurant chains are offering special 420 deals in honor of the big day.

Below is a list of Bay Area restaurants participating:

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: Get two free bags of chips when you purchase a sandwich through the app or in-store takeout.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free cookie with any in-store or delivery purchase at select locations.

It also looks like there’ll be a new ‘fun product’ dropping.

Smashburger: Buy one, get one Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich at select locations on Tuesday.

Fatburger: Get an OG Fatburger for just $4.20. Get it with free delivery if you order through the app.

Don’t forget, you can always get a free Krispy Kreme donut… on one condition.

Customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company announced.

If you have an inside scoop of other Bay Area restaurants offering deals on 4/20, contact us here!