(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a freeway shooter who opened fire on a group of landscapers working alongside I-80 in Berkeley Wednesday. Officers with the CHP Oakland Area division were notified of the incident around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The victims, 14 employees with a landscaping company contracted by Caltrans, were working near the University Avenue off-ramp on the westbound 80 in Berkeley. A passenger in a passing white Ford Crown Victoria pointed a black handgun out the window and fired two shots at the landscapers, according to reports. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspects in the Ford were described as Black male adults with short hair. Traffic was not impacted by the shooting. There is no known motive at this time, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.