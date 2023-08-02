(KRON) — There was a non-injury freeway shooting on Interstate 880 in Hayward on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers with the CHP Hayward Area officer were advised of the shooting, which occurred south of State Route 84, at around 4:46 p.m.

At the scene, officers located three victims, none of whom sustained injuries in the shooting. The CHP Hayward Area is investigating the shooting, along with assistance from the Golden Gate Investigative Services Unit.

No suspect has yet been identified, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.