Freeway shooting stems from road rage incident in Oakland: CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A road rage incident that led to a freeway shooting in Oakland is under investigation.

According to the California Highway Patrol, around 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the possible shooting on Interstate-580 in Oakland.

Authorities say a Honda CRV was driving eastbound near Park Blvd. when it was shot at by an unknown person in another car.

A suspect and car description were not available.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred following a road rage incident.

The CRV had multiple bullet holes and the back window was shattered, police say.

After shots were fired, the suspect sped off.

The driver of the CRV was not injured and safely pulled over to call the police.

As this incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.