SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The County of Sonoma has issued a freeze alert for Tuesday night through Thursday morning in response to sub-freezing temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service. Officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold which can lead to medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite, according to a news release from Sonoma County officials.

Unhoused individuals are also encouraged to move to the nearest shelter if possible. Winter shelters in Sonoma County have expanded capacity and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said.

Shelter and/or services are available at the following Sonoma County locations:

West County Community Services at the former Bank of America building

Social Advocates for Youth — nightly shelter for youths ages 18-24 — drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter at 1243 Ripley Street in Santa Rosa

Homeless Action Sonoma is operating a navigation and warming station at 867 West Napa Street in Sonoma

“Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can lead to hypothermia. Hypothermia is a medical emergency that causes a dangerously low body temperature and can be fatal if untreated,” the press release states.

Additional cold weather safety tips include:

Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel and slick road conditions

Unsheltered community members should seek shelter ASAP

Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day

Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, glove and mittens and waterproof, insulated boots

Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and non-prescription medication if you will be outside

For the most up-to-date information about warming centers and the availability of shelter space around Sonoma County visit: https://socoemergency.org/emergency/extreme-cold/