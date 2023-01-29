SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re in for a cold night across the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal areas are expected to see frost, and inland areas could see freezing temperatures in the 20s and 30s, according to NWS. Members of the community are reminded to protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold.

(Map courtesy of National Weather Service)

These temperatures can be particularly hazardous for people experiencing homelessness. Santa Clara County has opened warming centers for community members to stay out of the frigid temperatures.