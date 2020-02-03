Freeze Warning issued for parts of Bay Area as temps plunge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bundle up, Bay Area!

A Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday for the North Bay Valleys and interior valleys and mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Sub-freezing temperatures with overnight lows in the mid to upper-20’s are expected.

Temperatures this morning are in the 30’s and 40’s across the Bay Area, with some inland areas falling close to, if not below, freezing.

Afternoon hours will remain cool with daytime highs rising into the mid-50’s.

Over the course of the next few days, temperatures will gradually climb back up into the 60’s under sunny and dry skies.

