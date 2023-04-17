(BCN) — A fire Monday morning in an apartment in Fremont’s Irvington neighborhood resulted in an entire building being red-tagged due to water damage from sprinkler systems, fire officials said. Residents were displaced from 44 units in building A at the Main Street Village complex, in the 3600 block of Main Street, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the three-story building, Fremont fire spokesperson Aisha Knowles said. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

MidPen, property manager for the housing complex, was working to find temporary housing for those displaced, Knowles said.

The fire began in a third-floor unit in the building, triggering sprinkler systems, officials said. The damage means power will be shut off to the building, and it was red-tagged by the city.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.