Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Fremont Catholic priest sentenced to 5 years in prison for child molestation

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT (KRON) – A Catholic priest at a Fremont church will spend close to five years in state prison on molestation charges.

Father Hector Mendoza-Vela is accused of molesting a boy in Hayward over an 18-month period in 2016 and 2017.

Investigators arrested him in March.

Vela made a plea deal in August.

In addition to the prison term, the agreement calls for Vela to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to stay away from the victim for 10 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News