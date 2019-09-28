Fremont Catholic priest sentenced to 5 years in prison for child molestation

FREMONT (KRON) – A Catholic priest at a Fremont church will spend close to five years in state prison on molestation charges.
Father Hector Mendoza-Vela is accused of molesting a boy in Hayward over an 18-month period in 2016 and 2017.
Investigators arrested him in March.
Vela made a plea deal in August.
In addition to the prison term, the agreement calls for Vela to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to stay away from the victim for 10 years.
