(KRON) — A mother and her two young children died in a murder-suicide, the Fremont Police Department said on Tuesday. The three bodies were found in a Fremont apartment on Monday.

Police said a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were killed. Their mother is believed to have committed suicide.

Officers responded to the 40000 block of Inglewood Common just after 1 p.m. to investigate the deaths of three people. A knife was discovered at the scene, but FPD investigators are waiting to see an autopsy from the Alameda County Coroner before determining its relevance.

“Our department offers our sincerest condolences for the family and friends impacted by this tragedy. Loss of life is always difficult, especially when the loss involves children. The family is in need of ongoing support and I thank our community for coming together during this difficult time,” FPD Chief Sean Washington said.

The mother was believed to be in her late 20s, KRON4 confirmed. Police are not currently releasing the identity of those who died out of respect for the family.

“This was one of the most difficult calls for service that Fremont has experienced in recent years and many of our officers and firefighters are experiencing their own sense of loss and sorrow. As an organization, we will continue to thoroughly investigate this delicate case, while offering support and providing compassionate service,” Washington said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming yourself or attempting suicide, call of text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.