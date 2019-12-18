Fremont double murder solved more than 30 years later

FREMONT (KRON) – Fremont police say this case was cold for several decades before DNA evidence was brought forward but it wasn’t easy to get.

In this case, the killer himself has been dead for almost 20 years so cold case investigators had to get a court order to dig up his grave to get the DNA evidence that proves he murdered those two teenagers.

On Dec. 20, 1982, 16-year-old Jeffrey Atup and his 16-year-old cousin Mary Jane Malatag were murdered.

37-years later, the late Clifton Hudspeth, has been identified as their killer says Fremont police detective Jacob Blass.

“It’s always been on our radar, something that’s always been stuck in the community. It’s a big deal with two 16-year-old kids being killed,” Detective Jacob Blass said.

On the night of their murder, the two teenagers left their jobs at the Serra Theater in Milpitas and were last seen walking home on North Abel Road.

Atup’s body was found near the intersection of Green Valley Road and Scott Creek Road while Malatag’s body was found at the corner of Hunter Road and Mission Boulevard, but the case went cold.

“An investigator worked every way he could, talking to all the family, talking to all the friends at the time and looking at all the evidence and no DNA,” Blass said.

That was then and this is now.

Last year, Fremont’s cold case unit began to take another look.

They initiated DNA testing on evidence utilizing investigative genetic genealogy and that led them to Hudspeth, who lived near the two teens.

“Who was living in Milpitas at the time these two kids were abducted, cause that’s essentially where it started, and then we start going down that path and doing a radius around who had similar kinds of MO’s. People who were sexually assaulting people or having homicides,” Blass said.

It turns out Hudspeth, who died in 1999, had a history of violence, including attemped murder.

DNA extracted from his grave confirmed him as the killer of Atup and Malatag, much to the relief of their families who now live out of state.

“Right now, they’re looking for their peace and just deal with what they’ve got to deal with at this point in time, and asking for privacy but they are very thankful for the case that we’ve just solved,” Blass said.

The investigation goes on as police suspect Hudspeth may have been involved in other crimes around the time of the murders.

The DNA testing that helped solve the murders of Atup and Malatag is the same used in identifying Joseph DeAngelo as the suspect in the Golden State Killer case.