Fremont emergency meeting will address safer streets after deadly hit-and-run

FREMONT (KRON) – Following a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend, the Fremont City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to talk about the issue that’s plaguing many Bay Area cities.

The goal will be to make the streets safer, especially during the holiday season when more people are out.

They want to try and prevent another deadly accident along one of the busiest stretches of road in Fremont.

Police continue to search for the driver who killed a 72-year-old woman Friday night.

Suzanne Beck Ogi was walking her dog and was just a few hundred feet from home when a car slammed into her at Niles Canyon and Linda Road.

The driver actually got out and checked on her before fleeing the scene.

Beck Ogi and her dog died from the collision.

The recommendations city leaders will hear include flashing lights at crosswalks, lowering the speed limit from 40 to 35 miles per hour, and narrowing the lanes to slow down drivers who might see wide lanes as an invitation to speed.

So far, there is no solid description of the hit-and-run driver.