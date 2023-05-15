(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a single car rollover crash just after 1 p.m. on Monday on Osgood Road, according to the Fremont Fire Department on Twitter. The driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was entrapped as a result of the crash.

The driver was later extricated and transported to a trauma center for treatment. At this time, further details about the driver’s condition are unavailable. It is not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A photo from the incident showed the vehicle, a gray BWM, on its side while firefighters work to extricate the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.