FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A Fremont woman learned new career skills at no cost to give herself a leg up on the job search. It was all thanks to a free program born from a partnership between the City of Fremont’s employment development department, Ohlone College, Work 2 Future, Alameda County and Evolve Manufacturing technologies.

The program is called ‘Earn and Learn Fremont.’ It helps people, like Angelita Gerona, jumpstart a new career in manufacturing. She is one of dozens of people who got paid to learn and graduated this year after training for about two months

“It’s a very good opportunity to everyone to to learn if they want to try something different for their lives,” Gerona said. “So I think manufacturing, it’s one of the good jobs and opportunity to everyone.”

After virtual and hands-on classes making car batteries, Gerona now has a job offer from Tesla to join their ranks. Professor Dr. Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua is proud that her classes are cultivating local talent.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be able to be part of their journey, because the stories you hear from the participants are really amazing — just to see how the program has provided them with an opportunity to take them from where they’re at. Oftentimes with no jobs, to getting into smart manufacturing sector working for companies like Tesla and working for a high-demand, high-paying sector,” she said.

She adds that keeping more manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could potentially help the problem in the supply chain exposed during the pandemic.

