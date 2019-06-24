Fremont grass fire contained; evacuations lifted

An evacuation order has been lifted in Fremont now that firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night.

Several homes near Mission Boulevard were evacuated as a precaution on Sunday.

The fire burned 15 acres on a hill just north of Blaisdell Way.

Roads in the area were closed as crews battled the fire but have since been re-opened.

“I could see the right side of the mountain on fire and I could hear the sound of wood breaking, it was bad, pretty bad,” said Fremont resident Manoj Billa.

Billa lives just at the base of the hillside that caught fire.

“I called my wife to pack our stuff in case we had to go out of this area should be ready to leave soon,” he said.

Fortunately he wasn’t forced to evacuate but police did send residents from about a dozen other nearby homes packing.

Luckily for fire crews the weather was working in their favor.

“We were aided last night by cooler temperatures and high relative humidity and so our main concern was for the homes down below,” said Fremont Fire Battalion Chief Chris Harper.

Within two hours the fire was contained, charring just 5 acres.

A blackened patch now serves as a reminder that fire season is well underway.

“We ask residents remain vigilant and have defensible space behind their property line of 100 to 200 feet and report anything they see suspicious,” Harper said.

