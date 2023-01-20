FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A gun buyback event is set for Saturday in Fremont to collect unwanted firearms in the community, police said. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fremont Fire Department’s Tactical Training Center at 7200 Stevenson Blvd.

People will receive $100 per handgun, rifle or shotgun and $200 per assault weapon, unserialized “ghost gun” or similarly classified gun, with payments limited to $600 per person. The payments will be by gift card and are while supplies last. The firearms must be operational to receive money, according to police.

The guns should be unloaded and taken to the event in the trunk of a vehicle. People will be asked to remain inside their vehicles when they arrive, police said. Ammunition will not be accepted at the event.

