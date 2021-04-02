Fremont hotel evacuated due to suspicious bag, suspect in custody

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – UPDATE: A 26-year-old suspect known to police has been arrested in connection to the incident. He was found near the hotel.

The Alameda County Bomb Team continues to investigate the suspicious bag.

Police are on scene at the Hyatt Place hotel on the 3100 block of W. Warren Avenue due to a suspicious bag.

The hotel has been evacuated and the Alameda County Bomb Team is responding.

Approximately 70 hotel guests were safely evacuated.

The SB I880 Warren exit has also been closed to help avoid traffic congestion in the area.

The hotel’s parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night, but police have not said the suspicious bag was related to that incident.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Officers are on scene at Hyatt Place on the 3100 block of W. Warren after receiving a report of a suspicious bag. Out of precaution the hotel has been evacuated and the Alameda County Bomb Team will be responding. pic.twitter.com/Hv2XV4HKF8 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 2, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.