Fremont man admits woman’s ethnicity was his motive for assaulting her

FREMONT (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested Thursday on several charges including a hate crime, according to authorities.

29-year-old Trevor Dicks said the victim’s ethnicity was his motive in the unprovoked attack.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Fremont patrol officers were dispatched to an assault reported in the 42200 block of Fremont Boulevard, near the cross street of Blacow Road.

The caller reportedly told dispatchers that a man had hit a woman in the face and then walked away.

Officers learned the suspect had assaulted the victim twice, once with a rock and a second time with his hand.

Witnesses directed officers to where the suspect fled and he was quickly detained.

Dicks was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Rita County Jail on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, a probation violation and a hate crime.

Police later learned that Dicks had assaulted another woman at a second business in the area on Thursday, and an additional charge of battery was added.

“Fremont is a caring and compassionate city that celebrates diversity,” Fremont PD said in a statement. “This incident is not reflective of our community and our hearts go out to the victim and her family.”

The victim’s identity was not released.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900.