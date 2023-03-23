PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) said in a press release. Wilfredo Jaun Colins, 38, is being held on a bail of $1.475 million.

Police first learned of the sexual assault accusations in October of 2022. An investigation was launched, and investigators found that there were multiple instances of assault against the victim by the same suspect over several years, police said.

“The suspect was a known family friend in a position of trust, who continued to manipulate the victim,” police said.

The assaults occurred in Pacifica and multiple locations in Alameda County, per police. Colins, who also goes by the name Juan Walfredo Colin Mixtun, was arrested with the assistance of the Fremont Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested for eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He also received several other felony counts, including forceable rape as sexual intercourse against the will of another.