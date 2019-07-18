Fremont man arrested in connection to grass fire, domestic violence case

FREMONT (KRON) – Police have arrested a man for arson in connection to a grass fire that broke out last month in Fremont and suspicion of domestic violence.

The Fremont Police Department was informed of a small brush fire in the area of Mission Boulevard and Mowry Avenue on June 30 around 9:52 in the morning.

The fire department responded to the area to find an encampment up in flames.

Multiple homes were threatened by the fire forcing evacuations.

Evidence led authorities to classify the case as domestic violence and arson.

Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Jeffrey Wells from Fremont.

According to authorities, Wells injured and threatened to kill his girlfriend, in addition to telling her that he would set the encampment on fire, destroying their property.

Following an investigation, officials went to places that Wells was known to go, but he was not found for days.

An arrest warrant was issued and on July 9, police found Wells.

He was booked at the Fremont Jail for arson, inflicting corporal injury, criminal threats, and probation violation.

If you have information on this incident, you are asked to call investigators at (510) 790-6900.