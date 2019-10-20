Fremont man charged in deadly fight outside bar earlier this year

FREMONT (KRON) – A Fremont man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of a man in May, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Following an investigation and autopsy, the District Attorney was provided with the final report.

Around 8 p.m. on May 19, emergency responders arrived at the Florence Bar on Niles Boulevard following a report of a man being down.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Thaddeus Steiner from Fremont.

Authorities say he was taken to a trauma center with a head injury.

At that time, it was unknown what caused the injury.

After being hospitalized for several days, Steiner was pronounced dead.

A witness from Florence Bar contacted police on May 20 with information leading up to the head injury.

According to the witness, Steiner walked outside with a man, who has been identified as 36-year-old Matthew Jardine.

Investigators were led to believe that Steiner and Jardine were in contact at Florence Bar on May 17, just a few days prior to the incident.

At that time, authorities say Steiner was believed to be armed and the two men had a verbal confrontation. Police say no physical confrontation occurred.

Steiner returned to the bar two days later when Jardine is said to have confronted him. Police say Jardine asked to speak to Steiner outside.

Once outside, the two men became physical which led to Jardine striking Steiner in the head with his fist.

Officials say Steiner lost consciousness and Jardine went back inside telling one of Steiner’s friends that he “put him [Steiner] to sleep.”

When medical officials arrived on the scene, this information was not provided.

When Jardine and his attorney were speaking to detectives on May 23, Jardine had cuts on his knuckles and appeared to be swollen and bruised.

Following an autopsy, the coroner determined that Steiner suffered a fracture to the back of his skull and a subdermal hematoma which led to swelling and pressure on the brain.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head, according to the coroner.

Jardine turned himself in after charges were filed but has since been released.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

Officials used video surveillance and several potential witnesses during the investigation.

If you have any information on this case, police ask you to contact them at (510) 790-6900.