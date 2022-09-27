FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont massage therapist is facing charges of sexual battery, the Fremont Police Department announced Tuesday in a press release. Dating back to May, at least two female victims have come forward saying the massage therapist touched them inappropriately in separate incidents during treatment.

The massage therapist, identified as 71-year-old Fremont resident Abdul Basir Kadirzada, was a contract employee for a doctor’s office on the 39000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway. He was arrested on Sept. 16.

The case made its way from Fremont PD to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities said Kadirzada was charged with eight felony counts, including sexual battery of false professional purpose, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sexual battery.

Kadirzada has since posted bail and is no longer in custody. His court date is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The name of the doctor’s office Kadirzada worked at was not released.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or have been the victim of a crime involving Kadirzada, Fremont police urge you to contact Detective Mike Paiva at 510-790-6951 or email mpaiva@fremont.gov.