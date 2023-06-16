(KRON) — A mother and two children who died in a murder-suicide in Fremont earlier this month have been identified by law enforcement officials. The Fremont Police Department said it is nearing the end of its investigation into the incident. In cooperation with the Alameda County Coroner’s Office and the father/husband of the victims, Fremont PD has confirmed the victims identities as:

Evelin Lemus Garcia, 28-year-old

Estefany Florian Lemus, 4-year-old

Emiliano Florian Lemus, 1-year-old

According to police, the father/husband of the victims hopes that releasing the names of his loved ones will bring awareness to mental health and mental health services for those in need.

The initial incident occurred on June 5 when officers responded to the 40000 block of Inglewood Common just after 1 p.m. A knife was recovered on the scene, but authorities have yet to reveal the cause of death in the incident.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming yourself/themselves or attempting suicide, call of text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.