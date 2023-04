(KRON) — The Bay Area’s fourth largest city recently named its first female fire chief.

Zoraida Diaz will take on the job starting April 7. Prior to working for the City of Fremont, Diaz spent 18 years in the City of Oakland’s fire service where she promoted through the ranks to assistant fire chief.

Zoraida Diaz joined KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to talk about her plans for the role moving forward.