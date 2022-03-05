FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Services for a well-known and respected police officer who died unexpectedly in February are taking place in Fremont Saturday morning, and roads will be closed and heavy traffic is expected in the area of the church, officials said.

Eastbound Thornton Avenue will be closed between Blacow Road and Cabrillo Drive as mourners make their way to the celebration of life service for Fremont police Capt. Fred Bobbitt at Harbor Light Church on Thornton.

Officials are advising motorists to use alternative routes to avoid long wait times. Traffic is expected to be heavy at Thornton between Paseo Padre Parkway and Blacow Road between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and again between noon and 1 p.m. for a formal police procession.

The closure will continue until 2 p.m., officials said. Westbound Thornton Avenue will remain open to traffic. Also, Stevenson Boulevard between Civic Center Drive and Guardino Drive will be closed in both directions until 9 a.m.

During this time, there will be no vehicular access to the police department, the dog park, and the basketball courts near the dog park, officials said. Pedestrian access to the facilities will remain open.

Frederick “Freddie” Bobbitt Jr. died February 22. He was 54 years old. An Oakland native, Bobbitt was living in Joaquin County at the time of his death. Bobbitt served in the Fremont Police Department for more than 32 years, earning the respect of the community.

The police department expressed “disbelief and shock” in a statement on Facebook on February 22. “We are extremely sad to learn of the passing of Captain Freddie Bobbitt,” Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly said.

“He was a big part of the law enforcement community in Alameda County.” Kelly added, “He was a friend, mentor and respected leader to many of us who wear the badge. Our condolences to @FremontPD and the Bobbitt family.”

Tracy police have classified Bobbitt’s death as unattended, which means he was healthy and expected to live. He had no known underlying health condition, Fremont spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

Bobbitt went to Mission San Jose High School in Fremont and started at the Police Department as an explorer.

He was a detective for years and he had lunch and breakfast regularly with community leaders. News of his death prompted more than 300 comments on Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.