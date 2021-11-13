Fremont patrol officer injured in car crash while responding to call

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont patrol officer was injured in a car crash while responding to a call Saturday night, authorities said.
Around 6:41 p.m., patrol officers were on Niles Canyon Road to assist Alameda County Sheriff’s Office with a prowler call.
While responding to the incident, the patrol officer was involved in a major injury collision with another car traveling on Niles Canyon Road west of Palomares Road.
The officer was taken to a trauma center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger from the other car involved drove themselves to a local emergency room with a complaint of pain, officials said.
Newark Police Department traffic officers have taken the lead in the collision investigation as part of the Tri-City Accident Investigation Team.
Niles Canyon Road remained closed to traffic between Mission Boulevard and Sunol.