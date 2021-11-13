Fremont patrol officer injured in car crash while responding to call

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont patrol officer was injured in a car crash while responding to a call Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 6:41 p.m., patrol officers were on Niles Canyon Road to assist Alameda County Sheriff’s Office with a prowler call.

While responding to the incident, the patrol officer was involved in a major injury collision with another car traveling on Niles Canyon Road west of Palomares Road.

The officer was taken to a trauma center with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger from the other car involved drove themselves to a local emergency room with a complaint of pain, officials said.

Newark Police Department traffic officers have taken the lead in the collision investigation as part of the Tri-City Accident Investigation Team.

Niles Canyon Road remained closed to traffic between Mission Boulevard and Sunol.