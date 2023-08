(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman. Shazia Pachakhail was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in Fremont’s Cabrillo neighborhood.

Pachakhail is described as South Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches in height, and weighing 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and either a purple or black scarf.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Fremont PD.