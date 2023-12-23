(KRON) – The Fremont Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Delilah Coats.

According to police, Coats was last seen fleeing a medical facility near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 3 p.m. on Friday. Coats struggles with a diagnosed mental condition.

Coats is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Coats is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you locate Coats or have seen her, please contact the Fremont Police Department Dispatch at (510)-790-6800.