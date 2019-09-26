Fremont PD’s Tesla patrol car nearly runs out of power during pursuit

FREMONT (KRON) – A hiccup during a police chase in the East Bay.

A Fremont police officer was driving a Tesla patrol car when the battery nearly died.

The Tesla patrol cruisers were introduced at the beginning of the year.

The chase happened near the AutoZone store off of Fremont Boulevard.

The chase then moved to the freeway and that’s when the officer noticed the low-battery indicator.

On the dispatch audio, the officer is heard saying there is 6 miles of battery left.

He then stops the chase and says he needs to go find a charging station.

Fremont police officials said the Tesla was not fully charged at the beginning of the officer’s shift.

CHP later found the suspect’s abandoned car in San Jose.

