2 men arrested for 3 robberies within an hour in Fremont: Police

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested for three separate robberies that occurred within an hour in Fremont, police said.

On Aug. 21, around 8:44 p.m., police officers responded to a robbery at 7-Eleven on Fremont Boulevard. The clerk told officers a man took out a handgun and demanded he open the cash register.

The man fled with cash and other items from the store, authorities said.

About 45 minutes later, another 911 call came in from Burger King on Mission Boulevard of a reported robbery.

When officers arrived, an employee described a man who pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him demanding money from the cash register. A witness also provided officers with a vehicle description of a car fleeing the area quickly.

Fremont Police dispatchers sent the vehicle information to neighboring agencies.

As officers secured the scene at Burger King, another 911 call came in at 9:37 p.m. from the Shell Gas Station on Mission Boulevard, also reporting a robbery.

Officers arrived and confirmed the suspect’s description, verifying it matched the robbery from 7-Eleven.

At 9:45 p.m., officers located the suspect vehicle near Mission Boulevard and Appian Way in Union City.

A high-risk vehicle stop was initiated at Bob’s Discount Liquor on Apian Way with assistance from the Union City Police Department.

Before contacting the suspects, police noticed one suspect entered the store while the second suspect remained in the car.

Officers set a perimeter around the business and were able to detain the suspects.

Julio Cruz, 32, and Konnor Gutierres, 18, both from Hayward, were arrested for felony robbery.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (51) 790-6800.