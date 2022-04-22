FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department arrested two men in connection to several residential burglaries. Juan Javier CruzMaldonado, 24, and Eleazar MorenoValdivias, 48, were taken into custody for the crimes, which dated back to December 2021 in the Mission Hills area of Fremont.

In several instances, the suspects would enter a residence by smashing a glass door, before taking cash, jewelry and and any safes inside the residence. In some cases, they turned the power off before entering.

FPD identified the suspect vehicle as a Dodge Charger. After receiving a similar burglary report, the Pleasanton Police Department conducted an investigation and found that the suspects were associated with an address on Nichols Avenue in Fremont.

On March 24, the Livermore Police Department were alerted to a residential burglary involving a Dodge Charger. Police executed a search warrant on the Nichols Avenue address and found stolen property from the Livermore home that was burglarized. In addition, police found two firearms, high-capacity magazines, approximately a pound of cocaine, more than $20,000 in cash, scales and stolen jewelry.

CruzMaldonado faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance for sales, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence. MorenoValdivias faces one count of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.