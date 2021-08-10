Fremont police ask for public’s help to find missing 32-year-old woman

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police are seeking help from the public to find a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since February.

Jeanine Alexis Williams’s social worker reported her missing on Feb. 10 when Jeanine had stopped contacting them.

Fremont police entered Jeanine as a missing person and shared the information with law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas.

32-year-old Jeanine Alexis Williams (Photo: Fremont Police Department)

Authorities say Jeanine was listed as a ‘voluntary missing person’ due to the circumstances.

Police have been actively working with her family for several months to try to find her. After not getting any leads, her family asked to share Jeanine’s information with the public.

She is 5’3″, about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Jeanine often wears different colored wigs and uses the alias ‘Alexis.’

Police say she may be in Hayward, Oakland, or Richmond. She suffers from mental health issues.

If you have any information on Jeanine’s whereabouts, you are asked to email Missing Person Coordinator Erik Wilske ewilske@fremont.gov or call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900.

You can also submit anonymous tips by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.