FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Fremont Police Det. Matthew Kerner died Jan. 30, the department announced Friday.

A Fremont police spokesperson said the case has been classified as a death investigation and turned over to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time. Initial investigation suggests no evidence of trauma or injury.

As with any death investigation, an autopsy and toxicology report are performed to determine possible factors. At approximately 2 a.m., Jan. 30, the Livermore Police Department notified Fremont police that its officers responded to Kerner’s Livermore residence and found him unresponsive.

First responders performed life-saving measures and transported Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

“We send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family,” said Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington. “Our department is devastated by the tragic loss of Detective Kerner. We are heartbroken and experiencing a great deal of sadness as a result of losing our colleague.”

Private services are being arranged by Kerner’s family.

