Fremont police identify suspect killed in police shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities have released more information about the fatal police shooting that happened in Fremont at a mobile home park on Wednesday.

The suspect that was killed has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Victor Johnson from Hayward, according to police.

Officials say the officer involved was Jesse Hartman, who is a nine-year veteran of the police department.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for attempted murder. The attempted murder suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition at this time.

This police shooting happened Wednesday evening at the Southlake Mobile Home Park at 43832 Fremont Boulevard.

The incident is under investigation at this time. More details will be released at a later time.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the police at (510) 790-6900.