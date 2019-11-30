Fremont police identify vehicle in hit-and-run crash, looking for driver after woman, dog killed

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman and her dog were hit by a car and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Fremont.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night in Fremont.

According to police, a light colored 1997-1999 Buick LeSabre, is believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident.

In-car camera footage from Fremont police shows the suspect’s vehicle.

Via Fremont Police Department

The Buick was seen moments before the collision occurred driving northbound on SR 238 before making a left westbound turn onto Nursey Ave.

The vehicle is suspected to have front end damage.

The victim has been identified as 72-year-old Suzanne Ogi of Fremont.

A witness told police the victim was crossing the intersection at Niles Boulevard and Linda Drive when a car driving northbound on Niles hit the woman and her dog.

Police say the driver got out of their car and walked over to the woman before driving away.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car.

The Fremont Police Department describe the driver as a white man in his 50s, with grey hair, glasses and wearing a lighter colored fleece jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fremont Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (510)790-6800 x3.

This is developing, check back for updates