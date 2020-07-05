Fremont police investigate graffiti on Mission San Jose as hate crime

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – The Fremont Police Department responded Saturday morning to a report of graffiti on the exterior of Mission San Jose.

Fremont police report the suspect(s) sprayed “Native Land” with splatters of paint to simulate blood on the church.

The incident is being investigated and documented as a hate crime, police officials said.

In its report, Fremont PD emphasized the seriousness of such incidents, and said it is asking the Alameda County District Attorney to fully prosecute those found responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or fremontpolice@fremont.gov.

