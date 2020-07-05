Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Fremont police investigate graffiti on Mission San Jose as hate crime

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – The Fremont Police Department responded Saturday morning to a report of graffiti on the exterior of Mission San Jose.

Fremont police report the suspect(s) sprayed “Native Land” with splatters of paint to simulate blood on the church. 

The incident is being investigated and documented as a hate crime, police officials said.

In its report, Fremont PD emphasized the seriousness of such incidents, and said it is asking the Alameda County District Attorney to fully prosecute those found responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fremont Police Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or fremontpolice@fremont.gov.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News