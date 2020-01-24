Fremont police investigate home burglary in gated community

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont detectives are investigating a home burglary that occurred Thursday evening in the Mission San Jose district.

Around 6:18 p.m., 911 received a call that a home had been burglarized in the 600 block of Monticello Terrace.

Moticello Terrace is a gated community on a remote road, north of Ohlone College. Several patrol officers immediately responded.

Officers noticed the back door was shattered and several valuable items were reported missing by the homeowner. Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and used drones and two K9s two search the nearby hillside.

Officials believed the suspects likely parked in a remote area and then walked or hiked to the home.

No further details have been reported and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900.