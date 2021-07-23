Fremont police investigate robbery at Home Depot

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FREMONT (BCN) — Police in Fremont are investigating a robbery that occurred last week at a Home Depot.

The robbery occurred at 5:08 p.m. on July 14 at the Home Depot at 43900 Ice House Terrace, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police said the suspects entered the store and attempted to steal merchandise.

When store security guards confronted the suspects, the suspects started swinging bolt cutters at security and fled the scene, according to police.