Police shooting shuts down freeway in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Fremont police officer on Wednesday.

Around 2:48 p.m., the incident occurred in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Boulevard.

Fremont police reported that CHP Hayward will be the lead investigating agency.

According to the CHP, the shooting happened following a pursuit that ended near Newark Boulevard.

All eastbound lanes are blocked with no estimated time of reopening. Westbound lanes one and two are currently closed.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Ardenwood Blvd. and eastbound to Newark Blvd.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates as this is developing.