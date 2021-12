FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Fremont are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body on Friday.

Around 12:26 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Decoto Rd.

Officers arrived to find the body.

An investigation into the death is underway.

At this time, police say there are no concerns in regards to public safety.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police at (510) 790-6800 x3.

No other details have been released.