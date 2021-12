FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Fremont are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ at the Tesla Factory on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:26 p.m., the fire department responded to Tesla following reports of a person down in the parking lot.

Medical attention was provided to the person, however, they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators remain on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

