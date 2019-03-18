Fremont police investigating if alcohol was factor in fatal crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FREMONT (KRON) - Officers are investigating if alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash in Fremont Sunday evening.

According to the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened at 6:17 p.m. on Central Ave. between Blacow Rd. and Southwood Dr.

Officers say a mini-van and Honda Civic collided on Central Ave.

The driver of the van fled the scene on foot, but officers located the man in a nearby neighborhood where he was taken into custody.

A passenger in the Honda died at the scene.

Authorities say alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor.

Central Ave is closed between Blacow Rd and Southwood Dr in both directions.

