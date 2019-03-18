Fremont police investigating if alcohol was factor in fatal crash
FREMONT (KRON) - Officers are investigating if alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash in Fremont Sunday evening.
According to the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened at 6:17 p.m. on Central Ave. between Blacow Rd. and Southwood Dr.
Officers say a mini-van and Honda Civic collided on Central Ave.
The driver of the van fled the scene on foot, but officers located the man in a nearby neighborhood where he was taken into custody.
A passenger in the Honda died at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor.
Central Ave is closed between Blacow Rd and Southwood Dr in both directions.
