Fremont police investigating traffic collision that killed pedestrian

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – Fremont police are investigating a collision that killed a

pedestrian Saturday night.

The collision was reported at 10:28 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Ondina Drive, where officers found a man in the street and unresponsive.

They began life saving measures before Fremont fire personnel arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 10:39 p.m.

It was the fourth fatal collision of 2020 in Fremont.

The driver in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. “At this point drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved, but further investigation is

needed,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic investigator Snow at ksnow@fremont.gov or call (510) 790-6760.

