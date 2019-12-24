Fremont police investigating violent purse snatching in Walmart parking lot

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman was shoved to the ground and dragged across the parking lot during a violent purse snatching Sunday at a Walmart store in Fremont.

Investigators say two men pushed the woman down and struggled with her, dragging her on the ground while she desperately clutched onto her purse.

“I just let go because I don’t want to risk my life,” said Walmart customer Viola Coloma.

The fact that the victim struggled with the two purse snatchers, refusing to let go of her purse is drawing mixed reactions from Walmart customers.

“it is not smart but it’s a reaction, a normal reaction. Save your own stuff,” said another customer, Rick Penny.

Another customer, Aileen Fa’i said she might’ve done the same thing the victim had done in that type of situation.

“It depends on the situation,” she said. “I probably would have done the same thing that she had. Only because I am not your average lady that’s kind of frail, that has that stereotype. I will fight back.”

Other customers say they are concerned that a violent purse snatching happened in an otherwise quiet part of town.

“A little surprised. This is usually like a calm area,” said customer Abby Guzman.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police say they are seeking any witnesses and checking for any possible surveillance video as investigators say they have a limited descriptions of the two purse snatchers were last seen driving away in a black BMW.

Fremont police officials say in the wake of the incident officers will conduct extra patrol checks at all commercial shopping centers