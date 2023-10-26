(BCN) — Fremont police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man Wednesday. Officers received a call at about 5:10 p.m. of a person down in the 3100 block of Walnut Avenue, police said Thursday.

Police and firefighters responded and found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Despite paramedics’ attempts at saving the victim’s life, he died at the scene. Investigators found a shell casing within the immediate area and are investigating the death as a homicide. A suspect hadn’t been identified by early Thursday afternoon.

Police said the Alameda County coroner’s office was working to contact the victim’s next of kin before releasing his name. The man was Fremont’s fourth homicide victim in 2023.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact Detective Jacob Blass at Jblass@fremont.gov or (510) 790-6963. People can also leave anonymous tips via text message at 888777 with the keyword “Tip FremontPD’ followed by a short message, or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/i-want-to/submit-a-nonurgent-tip.

Police also ask business owners and residents living near the location to review video surveillance and notify the Police Department of any information that could help in the investigation.

