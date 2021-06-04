Fremont police respond to four jewelry robberies in last two weeks

FREMONT (BCN) – Police in Fremont on Thursday reported officers have responded to four jewelry snatch robberies during the last two weeks.

Police said the suspect targeted elderly victims walking alone in three of the robberies.

The suspect commonly approaches the victim and asks for directions or says it is their birthday and they would like to give the victim a gift.

The suspect then puts costume jewelry on the victim while simultaneously taking the victim’s real jewelry, police said.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900.